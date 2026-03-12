'Patriot': First song featuring Kunchacko Boban, Darshana releasing today
Entertainment
Big news for Malayalam movie fans: Patriot, starring Mammootty and Mohanlal, is releasing its first song, Kaattu Thottappol, on March 12.
Composer Sushin Shyam shared the update with a cool poster featuring Kunchacko Boban and Darshana Rajendran.
The track is a romantic number with lyrics by Anwar Ali, sung by Sai Prabha and Kapil Kapilan.
More about 'Patriot'
Patriot is an espionage thriller that brings Mammootty and Mohanlal back together after more than a decade.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil as the villain, along with Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, and Revathy.
Filming wrapped up earlier this year, and it's all set for a global release on April 23, 2026.