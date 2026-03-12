'Patriot': First song featuring Kunchacko Boban, Darshana releasing today

More about 'Patriot'

Patriot is an espionage thriller that brings Mammootty and Mohanlal back together after more than a decade.

Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil as the villain, along with Nayanthara, Rajeev Menon, and Revathy.

Filming wrapped up earlier this year, and it's all set for a global release on April 23, 2026.