'Patriot' joins ZEE5 streaming June 5 after May 1 debut

The movie features Fahadh Faasil , Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, and Darshana Rajendran alongside the leads. Produced by Anto Joseph and K.G. Anil Kumar, Patriot dives into secret missions set against political chaos and personal struggles. Sushin Shyam's music amps up the suspense throughout.

'Patriot' OTT release seeks wider audience

With its OTT release around the corner, Patriot aims to reach more viewers who missed it in theaters.

Its mix of spy action and political drama is already sparking curiosity; now digital audiences get to decide if it lives up to the hype.