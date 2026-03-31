'Patriot' release postponed, new date shared April 1 6pm. Entertainment Mar 31, 2026

If you were looking forward to Patriot hitting theaters on April 23, you'll have to wait a bit longer. The makers just announced the film's release is postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances" with its preparations.

But don't worry, a new date will be shared on April 1 at 6pm via the stars' social media.