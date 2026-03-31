'Patriot' release postponed, new date shared April 1 6pm.
Entertainment
If you were looking forward to Patriot hitting theaters on April 23, you'll have to wait a bit longer. The makers just announced the film's release is postponed due to "unforeseen circumstances" with its preparations.
But don't worry, a new date will be shared on April 1 at 6pm via the stars' social media.
Star cast fuels 'Patriot' hype
Patriot has been getting a lot of hype thanks to its star-studded cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and more. It's an espionage thriller with high production value that fans have been buzzing about.
The team thanked everyone for their support and promised updates soon!