'Patriot': Mohanlal starrer to unveil 2nd look of film soon

Earlier in February, the makers of Patriot shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that went viral. The footage was shot on location in Sri Lanka and provided a sneak peek into the making of the film. The scenes were set against an airbase filled with helicopters, planes, and fighter aircraft.

Character disclosure

Faasil reveals he plays the villain

At a recent event, Faasil revealed that he plays the antagonist in Patriot. He also confirmed that there will be a sequel to his hit film Aavesham, expected to be released in 2027 or 2028. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also going to feature in Drishyam 3 that is set to release on April 2.