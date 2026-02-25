'Patriot': Mohanlal starrer to unveil 2nd look of film soon
The highly anticipated film Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, will release its second look on Thursday, February 26, at 5:00pm. The announcement was made by Mohanlal via his Instagram Stories. The film is directed by Mahesh Narayanan and also features Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, and Revathy. It will hit theaters on April 23, 2026.
Earlier, BTS video of 'Patriot' went viral
Earlier in February, the makers of Patriot shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video that went viral. The footage was shot on location in Sri Lanka and provided a sneak peek into the making of the film. The scenes were set against an airbase filled with helicopters, planes, and fighter aircraft.
Faasil reveals he plays the villain
At a recent event, Faasil revealed that he plays the antagonist in Patriot. He also confirmed that there will be a sequel to his hit film Aavesham, expected to be released in 2027 or 2028. Meanwhile, Mohanlal is also going to feature in Drishyam 3 that is set to release on April 2.