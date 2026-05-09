'Patriot' starring Mohanlal and Mammootty slows in week 2
Entertainment
Patriot, the Malayalam spy thriller with superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty, kicked off with big numbers but is now seeing its box office momentum slow down in week two.
Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film collected ₹76 lakh on Friday (May 8), bringing its India total to ₹32.18 crore gross and ₹27.74 crore net.
'Patriot' cast praised amid pacing criticism
The movie opened with over ₹10 crore on day one and kept up solid weekend earnings, but collections dropped steadily through the week, down to just ₹93 lakh by Thursday.
While fans have praised the star-studded cast (including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy), some felt the story's pacing dragged.
So far, Patriot has earned around ₹27 crore net in India after its first week.