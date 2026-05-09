'Patriot' starring Mohanlal and Mammootty slows in week 2

'Patriot' cast praised amid pacing criticism

The movie opened with over ₹10 crore on day one and kept up solid weekend earnings, but collections dropped steadily through the week, down to just ₹93 lakh by Thursday.

While fans have praised the star-studded cast (including Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and Revathy), some felt the story's pacing dragged.

So far, Patriot has earned around ₹27 crore net in India after its first week.