Pattinson attends London screening of 'The Odyssey' after Bond casting
Robert Pattinson just stepped out for his first public event since being named the new James Bond, showing up at a London screening of The Odyssey with co-stars Tom Holland, Samantha Morton, and Himesh Patel.
He got a warm round of applause during the Q&A and said, "Thank you," as the audience applauded.
Villeneuve directing Bond with Knight writing
Pattinson called playing Bond "the honor of a lifetime" after his casting was announced on November 16 via Amazon MGM's James Bond X account.
He's teaming up with director Denis Villeneuve and writer Steven Knight for the next film.
Even former Bond Pierce Brosnan chimed in with an Instagram post: "Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent."