Pattinson responds to Hansen's criticism after 'Primetime' Venice premiere
Entertainment
Robert Pattinson has responded to Chris Hansen's criticism of his new film, Primetime, a psychological thriller inspired by Hansen's To Catch a Predator days.
The movie just premiered at Venice Film Festival, but Hansen isn't thrilled and has even mentioned possible legal action over not being consulted.
Hansen declined A24 'Primetime' screening
At a press conference, Pattinson said, "I hope he likes the movie," explaining he didn't set out to make it about Hansen specifically but saw his influence as a compliment.
Meanwhile, Hansen turned down an early screening from A24 because it would've meant giving up rights to his name and image.
Primetime also stars Phoebe Bridgers and Merritt Wever and hits theaters September 25.