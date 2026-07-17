Pattinson says Damon was straining his voice on 'The Odyssey'
Entertainment
Robert Pattinson shared a funny behind-the-scenes story from The Odyssey: he kept hearing Matt Damon screaming in his trailer and honestly thought Damon was "a complete psycho" or just having a "really bad toilet experience."
Turns out, Damon was just straining his voice to sound older for his role as Odysseus.
Tom Holland, also in the cast, said, "Oh, I heard that too."
Damon plays Odysseus, Pattinson plays Antinous
The Odyssey, which hit theaters July 17, stars Damon as the legendary Odysseus trying to get home after 20 years away.
Pattinson plays Antinous, the main villain, who's set on marrying Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and stealing the throne.
This new take on Homer's classic gives Pattinson a chance to play against type and keeps things fresh for fans of epic adventures.