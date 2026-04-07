Paul files protective order against Mortensen alleging abuse and control Entertainment Apr 07, 2026

Taylor Frankie Paul, known from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has filed for a protective order against her ex Dakota Mortensen, claiming pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control.

She included screenshots and photos of injuries as evidence.

This follows Mortensen's March 19 filing for a protective order, after which he was granted temporary custody of their son Ever.