Paul files protective order against Mortensen alleging abuse and control
Taylor Frankie Paul, known from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has filed for a protective order against her ex Dakota Mortensen, claiming pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control.
She included screenshots and photos of injuries as evidence.
This follows Mortensen's March 19 filing for a protective order, after which he was granted temporary custody of their son Ever.
Utah police investigate Paul and Mortensen
Things have escalated, with Utah police now investigating both Paul and Mortensen for alleged domestic assault.
Draper City police started looking into the situation in February after a tip from Mortensen's friend, while West Jordan police are reviewing video evidence involving Paul.
Both are facing serious accusations from each other as the legal battle continues.