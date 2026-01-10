Paul Haggis settles rape lawsuit for nearly $2 million

Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis has settled a rape lawsuit with his former film publicist, Haleigh Breest. The settlement comes after a jury ruled in Breest's favor in 2022, awarding her over $7.5 million in damages. The court notice filed on Monday confirmed that the parties have "amicably resolved all disputes" with a payment of over $1.9 million from Haggis to Breest.

Allegations Breest's allegations against Haggis and trial details The 2013 lawsuit alleged Haggis raped Breest and forced oral sex in his Manhattan apartment. Haggis denied the claims, saying he couldn't remember if they had sex. During the trial, four other women testified they were victims of unwanted sexual advances by Haggis since 1996, but none took legal action.

Lawsuit Breest's motivation for filing the lawsuit Breest met Haggis while working at movie premieres in the early 2010s. She revealed she decided to file the lawsuit after hearing Haggis publicly condemn Harvey Weinstein. "This man raped me, and he is presenting himself as a champion of women to the world," she said during the proceedings.