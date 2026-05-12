Paul joins season 3 of 'Fallout' in unannounced role

Pugh, Slater and Marvel casting buzz

Florence Pugh is set to star in and produce The Midnight Library, a film about exploring alternate lives based on Matt Haig's novel.

Plus, Mortal Kombat II writer Jeremy Slater is making his directorial debut with the horror movie Summoner (hoping to shoot in August).

Marvel fans, there's buzz that Bullseye and a new Taskmaster might join Thunderbolts after Secret Wars.