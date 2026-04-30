Paul to play Stanley in Malayalam 'Kattalan' releasing May 2026

Varghese, Sunil and Vijayan join 'Kattalan'

Kattalan brings together a strong cast: Antony Varghese, Sunil, and Dushara Vijayan are all on board.

The story dives into power and betrayal, with music now handled by Ravi Basrur.

set for release in May 2026, the film has already caught attention for its behind-the-scenes stunt work and ambitious production team.