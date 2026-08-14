Paul's ex seeks court release of her 15-panel drug results
Entertainment
Tate Paul, ex-husband of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul, is asking the court to reveal her drug test results.
This comes as their custody battle over their kids Indy (eight) and Ocean (six) heats up.
Taylor was ordered to take a 15-panel drug test and alcohol screening in July, but the results have been kept private so far.
Paul's parenting time supervised amid probe
Right now, Taylor's time with her kids is supervised unless those tests show she's clear or within prescribed limits.
The situation got more complicated when Utah's child welfare agency stepped in last month to look into possible neglect or abuse.
Plus, Taylor's past legal issues, including a domestic violence arrest involving another ex, are still affecting the custody fight.