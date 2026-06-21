Pauly and Puthren reunite after 'Premam' for 'NP 50' launch
Entertainment
Big news for Malayalam movie fans: actor Nivin Pauly and director Alphonse Puthren, who gave us the cult hit Premam, are reuniting after more than a decade.
Their new film, currently called NP 50, gets its official launch on June 27 at Padma Theatre in Kochi.
This marks their reunion after Premam and more than a decade since their last collaboration.
Puthren seeks fresh start, Pauly busy
NP 50 is a fresh start for Puthren after his last film Gold didn't quite click.
Meanwhile, Pauly has been busy with upcoming releases like Bethlehem Kudumba Unit (set for Onam) and the Tamil movie Benz.
Fun fact: Puthren had planned a project with music legend Ilaiyaraaja called Gift, but that one never made it past development.