Pauly and Puthren reunite after 'Premam' for 'NP 50' launch Entertainment Jun 21, 2026

Big news for Malayalam movie fans: actor Nivin Pauly and director Alphonse Puthren, who gave us the cult hit Premam, are reuniting after more than a decade.

Their new film, currently called NP 50, gets its official launch on June 27 at Padma Theatre in Kochi.

This marks their reunion after Premam and more than a decade since their last collaboration.