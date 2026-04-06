Pauly left Infosys and rose to stardom with 'Thattathin Marayathu'

Pauly 'Sarvam Maya' earns ₹100cr

From successful films like Premam to launching his own production house (Pauly Jr. Pictures), Nivin's career keeps climbing.

His recent film Sarvam Maya crossed ₹100 crore at the box office, and he now earns among the highest-paid Malayalam actors.

Up next: Dear Students is among his upcoming projects, so keep an eye out!