Pauly left Infosys and rose to stardom with 'Thattathin Marayathu'
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly swapped his steady Infosys job for the big screen, and it paid off, big time.
Born in Aluva, Kerala, and an engineering grad, he took a leap into acting with Malarvaadi Arts Club (2010).
His breakout came with Thattathin Marayathu (2012), turning him into a household name among Malayalam movie fans.
Pauly 'Sarvam Maya' earns ₹100cr
From successful films like Premam to launching his own production house (Pauly Jr. Pictures), Nivin's career keeps climbing.
His recent film Sarvam Maya crossed ₹100 crore at the box office, and he now earns among the highest-paid Malayalam actors.
Up next: Dear Students is among his upcoming projects, so keep an eye out!