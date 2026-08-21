Pauly returns in 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' told from Ashley's perspective
Nivin Pauly is back on the big screen with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a feel-good romance that just released in theaters.
The story follows Justin, the guy in the neighborhood who is an all-in-all, helps everybody, and is happy and content where he is, and Ashley, a younger woman.
What makes this one stand out? The age-gap romance is told from Ashley's perspective, offering a fresh take compared to the usual male-focused stories.
Director Girish emphasizes warmth and realism
Director Girish, famous for strong female leads, brings his signature warmth and realism here.
Nivin shared that playing Justin felt personal because the setting was familiar to him and he had grown up around people like Justin.
With promotional events and Onam festivities around the corner, this family entertainer is already creating buzz among fans!