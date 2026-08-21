Pauly returns in 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' told from Ashley's perspective

Nivin Pauly is back on the big screen with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, a feel-good romance that just released in theaters.

The story follows Justin, the guy in the neighborhood who is an all-in-all, helps everybody, and is happy and content where he is, and Ashley, a younger woman.

What makes this one stand out? The age-gap romance is told from Ashley's perspective, offering a fresh take compared to the usual male-focused stories.