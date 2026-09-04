Pauly's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' earns ₹231.25cr worldwide in 2 weeks
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly's Malayalam rom-com, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, is on fire at the box office, already pulling in ₹231.25 crore worldwide in just two weeks since its Onam release.
The film's mix of relatable relationships and heartfelt moments has clicked with audiences both in India (₹119.25 crore) and overseas (₹112 crore).
Pauly's 'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' dubs released
Riding high on its success, the movie dropped Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions today to connect with even more fans beyond Kerala.
If you're waiting to stream it, good news: media reports suggest JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights, and a release is expected in October.
The cast also features Mamitha Baiju, Vinay Forrt, and Bindu Panicker alongside Pauly.