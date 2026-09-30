Pauly's 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai' gets U/A, Oct 1 release
Entertainment
Nivin Pauly's new Tamil film, Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, just got a U/A certificate from the censor board and is all set to release on October 1.
The movie also stars Soori and Anjali, and it's directed by Ram.
The production house V Pictures shared the news online, building up the excitement.
Trailer shows Pauly as 8,822-year-old
The trailer reveals Nivin playing an 8,822-year-old character, so expect a fun mix of fantasy and witty takes on history.
Shot in Dhanushkodi between 2021 and 2022, the film promises visuals by Ekhambharam and music from Yuvan Shankar Raja.
With its unusual story and talented cast, this one could be a standout for Tamil cinema fans.
Keep an eye out for Nivin's next projects too.