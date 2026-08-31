'Daring attempt': Kannada director defends Yash's 'Toxic'
What's the story
Pavan Wadeyar, the director of the Kannada film Googly, has praised Yash's performance in his latest movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. In a social media post, he lauded the film for its ambitious storytelling and Yash's portrayal of dual characters Raya and Ticket. "The last 20 minutes is truly wonderful... I had tears in my eyes at the end for RAYA," he wrote.
Film critique
Wadeyar also suggested that the writing and editing could improve
While he praised the film's unique approach, Wadeyar also noted that the writing and editing could have been more polished.
He penned, "It really deserves a huge applause for the Daring attempt."
"Its not just an entertainment film its a psychological journey of strong characters, I agree the writing and edit could hav been crispier, but its a feast to watch our own Yash."
Film success
Meanwhile, 'Toxic' is nearing the ₹300cr mark globally
Wadeyar's praise comes as Toxic continues to perform well at the box office.
The gangster drama has reportedly come close to the ₹300cr mark worldwide within five days of its release.
The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Director-actor duo
Wadeyar and Yash's previous collaboration
Wadeyar and Yash previously worked together on the 2013 romantic drama Googly.
The film, produced by Jayanna under the banner of Jayanna Combines, was a major hit and played a key role in shaping Yash's career.
It also starred Kriti Kharbanda and Anant Nag.