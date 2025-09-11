Pavithra Narayan accuses in-laws of dowry harassment, demands

Demands for money didn't stop: Report

According to Pavithra, her family paid for the wedding, gave a ₹1 lakh ring, and she even took out a ₹10 lakh loan to support Pavan and his family for a business.

Additionally, her mother reportedly financed Pavan's film institute, which later shut down. Despite all this support, she alleges that the demands for money didn't stop.

After repeated harassment and failed attempts to resolve things at home, Pavithra says she was forced to leave with her son and finally approached the police for help.