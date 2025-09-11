Next Article
'The Black Phone 2': Grabber's return will haunt your dreams
The Black Phone 2 is set to revive the chilling Grabber, with Mason Thames (Finney) comparing his return to iconic villains like Freddy Krueger.
This time, the Grabber isn't just back—he's tormenting Finney via the dreams of his younger sister Gwen, adding a fresh supernatural edge and upping the fear factor for fans.
'The Black Phone 2' heads to Fantastic Fest
Directed by Scott Derrickson, the sequel premieres at Fantastic Fest before hitting theaters on October 17, 2025.
Ethan Hawke returns as the Grabber, whose powers are now even stronger and more threatening—not just to Finney but also his loved ones.
Expect higher stakes and plenty of suspense when this horror sequel arrives.