'Ustaad Bhagat...'s new poster sizzles with Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela's chemistry
What's the story
The latest poster of Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been released, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between lead actors Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela. Directed by Harish Shankar, this Telugu action-comedy is set to hit theaters on Thursday, March 19. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and will be clashing with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 at the box office.
Government support
AP government approves special benefit shows, ₹500 ticket prices
To meet the high demand for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved special benefit shows and a ticket price hike for the first 10 days after its release. The early screenings are priced at ₹500, with additional surcharges applicable at single screens and multiplexes, reported News18. These measures are expected to help the film maximize its box office potential during its opening week.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
We hear a song in the background...do you too? 😍😍— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 17, 2026
Ustaad will entertain you all in 2 days 💥💥#UstaadBhagatSingh GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE this Ugadi - 19th MARCH, 2026.
🎟️ https://t.co/OmD7t4HExU#UBSOnMarch19th
POWER STAR @PawanKalyan @harish2you @sreeleela14… pic.twitter.com/DifPIeDQR2
Film details
More about 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
Ustaad Bhagat Singh also features Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, BS Avinash, R Parthiban, Gautami, Chammak Chandra, and Raashii Khanna. First, it was believed to be a remake of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster Theri; Shankar has since claimed that his film is a reimagined original story.