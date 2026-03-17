'Ustaad Bhagat...'s new poster sizzles with Pawan Kalyan, Sreeleela's chemistry

Government support

AP government approves special benefit shows, ₹500 ticket prices

To meet the high demand for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved special benefit shows and a ticket price hike for the first 10 days after its release. The early screenings are priced at ₹500, with additional surcharges applicable at single screens and multiplexes, reported News18﻿. These measures are expected to help the film maximize its box office potential during its opening week.