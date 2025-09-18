'They Call Him OG' trailer to drop on September 20

'OG' gets U/A certificate; trailer coming this week

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:03 pm Sep 18, 202505:03 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, has reportedly received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The news was confirmed by an insider close to the project. "The makers of the film plan to release the trailer of the film on September 20," the source further told Hindustan Times.