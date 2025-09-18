'OG' gets U/A certificate; trailer coming this week
What's the story
The much-anticipated film They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, has reportedly received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The news was confirmed by an insider close to the project. "The makers of the film plan to release the trailer of the film on September 20," the source further told Hindustan Times.
Film details
About 'They Call Him OG'
They Call Him OG is helmed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film features a star-studded cast including Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj, among others. In the film, Kalyan plays the titular role of a gangster named Ojas Gambheera. The music for the film was composed by Thaman S.
Trailer release
Ticket prices for 'OG' have been hiked
The film has grabbed headlines for its steep ticket rates and record-breaking advance bookings. On Wednesday, the Andhra Pradesh government issued a GO approving a special hike in ticket prices for the first 10 days of release. Additionally, it granted permission for a benefit show, with ticket rates going as high as ₹1,000. These measures are typically allowed for highly anticipated big-budget releases expected to draw massive crowds.