Pawan Kalyan's 'OG': Benefit show's ticket priced at ₹1,000

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a price hike for the upcoming gangster movie They Call Him OG , starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi . The price hike will be applicable for the first 10 days of the movie's release on September 25. A special benefit show is also scheduled for 1:00am on September 25, with tickets priced at a shocking ₹1,000!

Price hike ₹125-150 for single screens and multiplexes The government order (GO) issued on Wednesday allows a price hike for single screens and multiplexes during the first 10 days of They Call Him OG's release. From September 25 to October 4, tickets will be priced at ₹125 for single screens and ₹150 for multiplexes. The GO also states that there can be a maximum of five shows in a day.

Fan reactions X users' reactions to ticket price hike Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the news of a price hike for They Call Him OG. While some are excited about the early show, others are disappointed with the steep ticket prices. One X user wrote, "Is that a government or what, anyone else would reduce ticket rates, not increase it to ₹1,000." Another added, "Isn't the price too much? Families who might not afford this will go watch Kantara."