Pawan Kalyan's 'OG': Benefit show's ticket priced at ₹1,000
What's the story
The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a price hike for the upcoming gangster movie They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi. The price hike will be applicable for the first 10 days of the movie's release on September 25. A special benefit show is also scheduled for 1:00am on September 25, with tickets priced at a shocking ₹1,000!
Price hike
₹125-150 for single screens and multiplexes
The government order (GO) issued on Wednesday allows a price hike for single screens and multiplexes during the first 10 days of They Call Him OG's release. From September 25 to October 4, tickets will be priced at ₹125 for single screens and ₹150 for multiplexes. The GO also states that there can be a maximum of five shows in a day.
Fan reactions
X users' reactions to ticket price hike
Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the news of a price hike for They Call Him OG. While some are excited about the early show, others are disappointed with the steep ticket prices. One X user wrote, "Is that a government or what, anyone else would reduce ticket rates, not increase it to ₹1,000." Another added, "Isn't the price too much? Families who might not afford this will go watch Kantara."
Film details
Everything to know about 'They Call Him OG'
They Call Him OG is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, and Prakash Raj. Kalyan plays the titular role of a gangster named Ojas Gambheera in the movie. The music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.