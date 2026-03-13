Pawan Kalyan lifts his collar in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' song
Pawan Kalyan is back in the spotlight with Collar Ey Etthara, the latest single from Ustaad Bhagat Singh.
The track, released Thursday, shows Kalyan rocking his signature swagger as he lifts his collar with pride.
Ram Miriyala's lively vocals and Devi Sri Prasad's catchy music keep things energetic, while Kasarla Shyam's lyrics add to the vibe.
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to hit theaters a week earlier
Good news for fans: Ustaad Bhagat Singh will now hit theaters a week earlier on March 19, 2026 (instead of March 26).
The makers shared their excitement saying, "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office."
The new date lines up with Ugadi and sets up an interesting box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this movie is a remake of Tamil hit Theri.
Alongside Kalyan, you'll see Sreeleela, Raashii Khanna, R Parthiban, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.