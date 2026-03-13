Pawan Kalyan lifts his collar in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' song

'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' to hit theaters a week earlier

Good news for fans: Ustaad Bhagat Singh will now hit theaters a week earlier on March 19, 2026 (instead of March 26).

The makers shared their excitement saying, "Our USTAAD arrives a week early to spark Massive celebrations at the box office."

The new date lines up with Ugadi and sets up an interesting box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge.