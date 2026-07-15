Pawan Kalyan returns home after successful shoulder surgery in Mumbai

Kalyan's been told to rest completely for three weeks before starting physiotherapy. His left shoulder needs some rehab too, with a follow-up check in six months.

The whole recovery will take about four months, so he's pausing political work to focus on getting better.

His wife, Anna Konidala, shared her thanks to the medical team on Instagram, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stopped by the hospital to wish him a speedy recovery.