Pawan Kalyan returns home after successful shoulder surgery in Mumbai
Entertainment
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is back home after a successful shoulder surgery in Mumbai.
He was admitted on July 11 for a rotator cuff tear in his right shoulder, and doctors also fixed an unexpected fracture during the three-and-a-half-hour procedure.
Pawan Kalyan pauses political work
Kalyan's been told to rest completely for three weeks before starting physiotherapy. His left shoulder needs some rehab too, with a follow-up check in six months.
The whole recovery will take about four months, so he's pausing political work to focus on getting better.
His wife, Anna Konidala, shared her thanks to the medical team on Instagram, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stopped by the hospital to wish him a speedy recovery.