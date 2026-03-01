Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' gets release date
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan and Sreeleela's action-packed film Ustaad Bhagat Singh has no official worldwide release date announced; North America premiere is scheduled for March 25, 2026.
The announcement came with a bold new poster that's already got fans buzzing.
'UBS' to clash with 'The Paradise'
This movie marks the second collaboration between Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar. It features Raashii Khanna and will go head-to-head at the box office with Nani's The Paradise.
Plus, its first song "Dekhlenge Saala" blew up online—racking up 29 million views in just one day.
With music by Devi Sri Prasad and a Holi promo dropping soon, excitement is definitely building!