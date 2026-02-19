Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' runtime revealed
Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are teaming up again for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, set to release worldwide on March 26, 2026.
This action entertainer marks their first collaboration since Gabbar Singh and is expected to run about two hours and 40 minutes.
Cast and crew of the film
The film stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna alongside Kalyan, with Mythri Movie Makers producing.
Its first single, Dekhlenge Saala, smashed records with over 29 million views in a day.
The next track, Aura of Ustaad—written by Oscar winner Chandrabose—drops February 22.
'UBS' takes over 'Peddi's release slot
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is taking over the release slot from Ram Charan's Peddi for a solo run during early summer break.