Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' runtime revealed Entertainment Feb 19, 2026

Pawan Kalyan and director Harish Shankar are teaming up again for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, set to release worldwide on March 26, 2026.

This action entertainer marks their first collaboration since Gabbar Singh and is expected to run about two hours and 40 minutes.