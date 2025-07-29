Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' wraps up its climax shoot
The big climax scene for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan and directed by Harish Shankar, is officially done!
Producers Mythri Movie Makers shared the update, highlighting Kalyan's dedication to pulling off an emotional, action-packed finale under Naba Kanta's supervision.
'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' details and Kalyan's upcoming projects
Even with his busy schedule as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister and promoting Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Kalyan made time for this film.
Sreeleela co-stars as the female lead. The crew boasts names like Devi Sri Prasad on music, Ayananka Bose on cinematography, Ram-Laxman handling action scenes, and more.
Up next for Kalyan: wrapping They Call Him OG, set to release September 25.