Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh cuts ties with family
What's the story
Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh has left his fans worried after he announced that he has severed all ties with his family and extended family. In an emotional Instagram Story on Sunday, the singer-actor expressed his deep distress over the situation and sought forgiveness from the Bhojpuri community. He also clarified that he will continue to support only his mother and elder brother, Ranu Singh.
Emotional message
Here's what Singh wrote in his Instagram Story
Singh's Instagram Story read, "Jab ghar ke chakkar mein pad jaate hain, insaan saare Ved aur Shastra bhool jaata hai."
He further wrote, "Bardaasht ki seema paar hone ke baad, bahut dukhi hokar yeh post kar raha hoon. Main aap sabhi Bhojpuri samaj ke logon se haath jodkar maafi maangta hoon."
"Main yeh batana chahta hoon ki aaj aur abhi se mera apne poore parivaar aur khandaan se koi rishta nahi hai."
Family ties
Will support my mother, elder brother: Singh
Despite his drastic announcement, Singh made it clear that he will always be there for his mother and elder brother Ranu.
He wrote, "Haan, jis maa ne mujhe janam diya hai aur mere sabse bade bhai Ranu Singh ke liye, jab tak zinda hoon, meri jaan haazir hai."
The post has left fans worried about the reason behind this sudden decision.
Marital issues
The announcement comes amid divorce proceedings
This emotional post comes amid Singh's ongoing divorce proceedings with his second wife, Jyoti Singh.
The couple, who got married in 2018, has been going through a rough patch with public disputes and allegations.
Jyoti had accused Singh of infidelity and using her during elections.
This is not the first time Singh's personal life has made headlines; his first wife, Neelam Devi, died by suicide shortly after their marriage.