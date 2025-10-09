Pawan Singh's wife accuses him of mistreatment, forced abortion pills

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh and his wife Jyoti Singh are embroiled in a public controversy. On Wednesday, October 8, during a press conference, Jyoti accused Singh of serious mistreatment and alleged that he forced her to take abortion pills. However, Singh has denied all allegations, calling them false. He also shared his version of events at a separate press conference later in the day.

Allegations 'I took 25 sleeping pills...': Jyoti At the press conference, Jyoti said, "He's saying he yearned for a child, but a person who yearns for a child doesn't give his wife medication." "I was given medication every time..." "When Pawan Ji was administering the medication to me and when I spoke out against him, he tortured me so much that I took sleeping pills." "I took 25 sleeping pills at 2:00am...He used to give me abortion pills."

Response Singh shared his version of events In response to these allegations, Singh shared his side of the story. He said that Jyoti had posted on Instagram about coming to Lucknow to meet him. "I informed the administration about various matters." "We were having food when my elder brother suggested I speak to Jyoti Singh's brother." He also mentioned that they had met at their flat with his younger brothers and Jyoti's family members.

Statement 'I asked staff to prepare food she wanted' Singh further said, "How I behaved with her, only I, she and God know that." "Jyoti said she wouldn't leave until the divorce matter is resolved." "I asked can a case be fought while living under the same roof?" "I asked the staff to prepare food she wanted and went to a meeting leaving my brother to talk to her." He added, "I would never hurt the sentiments of those who have helped me reach this position."