Mumbai: Dancer Swati Bhise's househelp steals expensive sarees
Entertainment
Well-known dancer Swati Bhise came home to Mumbai from the US and found some of her prized sarees missing—including Tussar silk and Banarasi pieces.
Turns out, her househelp, Anjana Bada, was caught with one of the stolen sarees after Bhise noticed things weren't right.
Police arrested Bada for theft on October 7.
Bada has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days as the legal process begins.
The case is a reminder that trust really matters when it comes to people handling your valuables at home.