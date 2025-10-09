Mumbai: Dancer Swati Bhise's househelp steals expensive sarees Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Well-known dancer Swati Bhise came home to Mumbai from the US and found some of her prized sarees missing—including Tussar silk and Banarasi pieces.

Turns out, her househelp, Anjana Bada, was caught with one of the stolen sarees after Bhise noticed things weren't right.

Police arrested Bada for theft on October 7.