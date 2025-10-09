Next Article
'Kantara Chapter 1': Rishab Shetty's 2-year Kalaripayattu training pays off
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty, who wrote, directed, and stars in Kantara Chapter 1, spent two years training in Kalaripayattu to ensure he looked the part of a warrior in the film.
The film, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, dropped on October 3, 2025, and has already made waves at the box office.
Shetty trained under Vipindas Gurukkal at Athma Kalari Village, showing some serious commitment to his craft.
Movie set during the Kadamba dynasty
Set during the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara Chapter 1 puts Karnataka's cultural roots front and center.
Shetty plays Berme, a character who stands up to the Kadamba kingdom, highlighting regional pride.
The movie is out in multiple languages—including Kannada and Hindi—to reach more fans, and also features Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.