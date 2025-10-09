'Kantara Chapter 1': Rishab Shetty's 2-year Kalaripayattu training pays off Entertainment Oct 09, 2025

Rishab Shetty, who wrote, directed, and stars in Kantara Chapter 1, spent two years training in Kalaripayattu to ensure he looked the part of a warrior in the film.

The film, a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, dropped on October 3, 2025, and has already made waves at the box office.

Shetty trained under Vipindas Gurukkal at Athma Kalari Village, showing some serious commitment to his craft.