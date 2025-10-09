Next Article
KISS's Gene Simmons,76, hospitalized after fainting while driving
Entertainment
Gene Simmons, 76-year-old co-founder of KISS, was briefly hospitalized after fainting while driving in Malibu—his SUV crossed several lanes and hit a parked car.
Thankfully, he was conscious when help arrived and is now recovering at home.
His wife's take on the situation
Simmons's wife, Shannon Tweed, shared that his doctors had recently changed his meds and told him to drink more water—something he found tough to keep up with.
After a check-up at the hospital, he's back home resting.
Simmons's update comes amid Frehley's health woes
Simmons shared via voicemail that he is doing fine.
This comes just as fellow KISS co-founder Ace Frehley, 74, announced all his 2025 tour dates are canceled due to ongoing health issues—a reminder that even rock legends face tough days as they get older.