'Take every step carefully': Shivraj Kumar to friend Vijay
Tamil superstar Vijay's entry into politics is facing tough questions after a tragic stampede at his Karur rally left 41 dead and over 100 injured.
The DMK and Chief Minister MK Stalin have accused Vijay's party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), of not following safety protocols.
Meanwhile, Vijay's friend and Kannada actor Shivraj Kumar advised Vijay to take every step carefully amid the ongoing controversy, highlighting concern for Vijay's new path.
TVK calls for SC-monitored investigation, probe on
TVK wants a Supreme Court-monitored investigation, saying the current probe might be biased.
The Supreme Court will hear a plea on October 10 about handing the case to the CBI.
Amid all this, Vijay has reached out to victims' families via video calls and is offering financial help, though he's run into some logistical issues.
TVK is still pushing for a full investigation as questions swirl around crowd control and the actions of party leaders.