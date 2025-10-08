Dolly Parton addresses health rumors, says 'I ain't dead yet!' Entertainment Oct 08, 2025

Dolly Parton, 79, just hopped on Instagram to calm fans after rumors about her health took off—thanks to a prayer request from her sister.

She joked, "Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here!" and shared that while she's dealing with some health issues and getting treatments, she's still busy filming commercials and assured fans she is OK.