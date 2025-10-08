Next Article
Dolly Parton addresses health rumors, says 'I ain't dead yet!'
Entertainment
Dolly Parton, 79, just hopped on Instagram to calm fans after rumors about her health took off—thanks to a prayer request from her sister.
She joked, "Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here!" and shared that while she's dealing with some health issues and getting treatments, she's still busy filming commercials and assured fans she is OK.
I'm not dying! I'm not ready to die yet
Dolly also opened up about neglecting her health after her husband Carl Dean passed away earlier this year, which led to some health issues and canceled plans.
Still, she made it clear: "I'm not dying! I'm not ready to die yet."
She ended her message with her trademark spirit, using the caption, "I ain't dead yet!"—indicating she's not done working.