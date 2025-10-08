Mohanlal honored by Indian Army; veterans question beard in uniform
Actor Mohanlal, who's an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, was honored with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card by General Upendra Dwivedi at Army Headquarters.
But what really got people talking was his bearded look in uniform, which drew criticism from veterans online.
Navy chief's words on matter
Turns out, Army rules say all officers—honorary or not—have to be clean-shaven in uniform (except for Sikhs).
After Mohanlal posted photos from the ceremony, some veterans felt he missed the mark on protocol.
Retired Navy Chief Admiral Arun Prakash put it gently: "Distinguished civilians conferred with an honorary rank... must receive proper advice on how one must appear while wearing military rank and uniform."
Mohanlal's service to the Army
Mohanlal's been with the Territorial Army since 2009 and has joined in on Army activities.
This award comes after his Dadasaheb Phalke Award, but the beard moment has led to public discussion among veterans about protocol for honorary officers.