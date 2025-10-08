Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh gets Y+ security ahead of elections

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh has been granted Y+ category security ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The decision was made after an assessment of his threat perception by the Intelligence Bureau . The Y+ category security includes around 11-12 personnel in total, comprising two Personal Security Officers (PSOs) and eight to 10 commandos from agencies like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Political trajectory On rejoining the BJP Singh, who recently rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was previously expelled from the party last year after he announced his candidacy against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as an independent candidate from Karakat parliamentary constituency. Despite losing narrowly to Rajaram Singh Kushwaha of CPI-ML, Singh has expressed his intention to contest the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025.

Political alliances Meeting with Amit Shah, JP Nadda On September 30, Singh met Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, who is also the BJP national president. He was accompanied by BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde and party secretary Rituraj Sinha for the meeting. Tawde, who is the BJP's organizational in-charge of Bihar, confirmed that Singh is indeed a part of the party and will work for the ruling NDA in Bihar.