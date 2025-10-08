Criminal contempt sought against lawyer who hurled shoe at CJI

A Supreme Court lawyer has written to the Attorney General of India, seeking consent for criminal contempt proceedings against Advocate Rakesh Kishore. This comes after Kishore attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai during court proceedings on Monday. The letter was written by Advocate Subhash Chandran KR, who argued that Kishore's actions were a "gross interference with the administration of justice" and disrespected the Supreme Court's dignity.

Public statements Kishore's behavior undermines public confidence in judiciary: Petitioner The petitioner argued that even after the incident, Kishore continued to make contemptuous remarks against CJI Gavai in media interactions. He said Kishore showed no remorse and justified his actions. He said that this behavior was a deliberate attempt to scandalize the court and undermine public confidence in the judiciary. The letter stated that "the most contemptuous act of the contemnor diminishes the majesty and authority of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and defeats the Constitution of India."

Suspension details Bar Council of India suspends advocate Kishore The Bar Council of India (BCI) has already suspended Kishore with immediate effect following the incident. The suspension was announced by the BCI chairperson, who said Kishore's actions were "prima facie inconsistent with the dignity of the court." The attack is connected to CJI Gavai's earlier remarks in a case involving the restoration of a seven-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho. While dismissing the case, he had said, "Go and ask the deity himself to do something now."

Kishore Kishore said he 'couldn't sleep after that judgment' During his questioning, Kishore had said he "couldn't sleep after that judgment" and claimed "the almighty was asking me every night how I could rest after such an insult." A note was also recovered from Kishore's possession, which read, "Mera sandesh har Sanatani ke liye hai... Sanatan dharma ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (My message is for every follower of the Sanatani...India will not tolerate insult to the Sanatan Dharma)."