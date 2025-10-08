Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI suspended

Kishore's actions were 'unfortunate,' says PM Modi

Security immediately restrained Kishore, and he was suspended by the Bar Council of India while they investigate.

Another lawyer has asked for criminal contempt proceedings against him.

Kishore later told the media he had no regrets, saying he acted out of emotional pain over what he saw as interference in religious matters.

Prime Minister Modi condemned the attack and praised the Chief Justice's calm response.

Delhi Police questioned Kishore but released him without charges for now, as their investigation continues.