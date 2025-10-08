Lawyer who threw shoe at CJI suspended
During a Supreme Court hearing this week, advocate Rakesh Kishore, 71, tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai while shouting about "Sanatan Dharma."
The shoe missed the Chief Justice and landed on the floor.
Kishore's outburst followed controversy over the Chief Justice's remarks in a case about a damaged Vishnu idol, which some felt were disrespectful to Hindu beliefs.
Kishore's actions were 'unfortunate,' says PM Modi
Security immediately restrained Kishore, and he was suspended by the Bar Council of India while they investigate.
Another lawyer has asked for criminal contempt proceedings against him.
Kishore later told the media he had no regrets, saying he acted out of emotional pain over what he saw as interference in religious matters.
Prime Minister Modi condemned the attack and praised the Chief Justice's calm response.
Delhi Police questioned Kishore but released him without charges for now, as their investigation continues.