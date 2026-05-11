Peacock launches Bravo-inspired mobile microdramas with 60 to 90-second episodes

LeCroy makeovers, Gay among students

In Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy, Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm gives makeovers while clients spill their juiciest stories.

Over on Campus Confidential: Miami, you'll meet college students like Georgia Gay (yep, Heather Gay's daughter from Real Housewives).

Microdramas are blowing up in the US thanks to apps like ReelShort and DramaBox, and Peacock hopes these bite-sized shows will be a hit with Bravo fans looking for fast drama on the go.