Peacock launches Bravo-inspired mobile microdramas with 60 to 90-second episodes
Peacock is jumping into the world of quick, vertical videos with two new Bravo-inspired microdramas.
Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy and Campus Confidential: Miami are made for mobile, with each episode running just 60 to 90 seconds, so you can catch a full story in less time than it takes to scroll your feed.
LeCroy makeovers, Gay among students
In Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy, Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm gives makeovers while clients spill their juiciest stories.
Over on Campus Confidential: Miami, you'll meet college students like Georgia Gay (yep, Heather Gay's daughter from Real Housewives).
Microdramas are blowing up in the US thanks to apps like ReelShort and DramaBox, and Peacock hopes these bite-sized shows will be a hit with Bravo fans looking for fast drama on the go.