'Fan Level Midnight': 'The Office' docuseries to stream on Peacock
What's the story
Peacock has acquired a new documentary series titled Fan Level Midnight: Devoted to The Office, which delves into the history and cultural impact of NBC's classic show, The Office. Directed by Shawn Cauthen, the six-episode series will premiere on September 7, reported Deadline. It chronicles the journey of The Office from a struggling adaptation to one of television's most beloved shows.
Series highlights
Explore behind-the-scenes stories and pivotal moments
Fan Level Midnight revisits pivotal moments that defined The Office, such as the fight to keep it on NBC, Michael Scott's character development, and the risks taken in episodes like Diversity Day, Office Olympics, and Dinner Party.
It also examines Steve Carell's (who played Scott) exit and its enduring popularity among viewers.
Interviews and archival footage
Featuring interviews with cast and creative team
The documentary series includes new interviews with central figures from The Office's history, such as former NBC Entertainment President Kevin Reilly, director/executive producer Paul Feig, and cast members Andy Buckley and Leslie David Baker.
It also features extensive archival interviews and footage of the show's cast and creative team, including Carell, Rainn Wilson, Ed Helms, Jenna Fischer, Greg Daniels, John Krasinski, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, and Will Ferrell, among others.
Director's insight
'The Office' became something much bigger than a show: Cauthen
Cauthen said in a statement, "The Office became something much bigger than a television show. People have built friendships around it, found comfort in it during incredibly difficult moments, and continue discovering it for the first time."
"We wanted Fan Level Midnight to tell the story of the people who made the show, but just as importantly, the people who never stopped loving it."
Upcoming documentary
Cauthen is also working on 'Texas Forever'
Cauthen is also working on his next documentary series, Texas Forever: The Legacy of Friday Night Lights.
This project will feature over 60 interviews exploring the legacy of Friday Night Lights, from H.G. Bissinger's landmark book and Peter Berg's feature film to the acclaimed television series and real-life players, coaches, and communities involved in Texas's Friday night football.