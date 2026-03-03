'Peaky Blinders' movie is coming to Netflix: Details here
Peaky Blinders fans, it's official—Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby in the new film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
The movie is set to premiere in Birmingham and brings 1940s wartime drama to the big screen.
You can catch it in select cinemas from March 6 or stream it on Netflix starting March 20.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the story follows Tommy Shelby returning from exile to face old demons while war rages on.
Alongside Murphy, the cast features Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan (playing Shelby's son), Stephen Graham, and Sophie Rundle.
Knight says Birmingham was important to the story and that he drew on stories from his parents.
Premiere was a true Birmingham celebration
The premiere was a true Birmingham celebration—Steven Knight got a Metro tram named after him with a "Home of the Peaky Blinders" shoutout.
There was even a mechanical bull at the train station rocking a flat cap!
Fans mingled with celebs like Duran Duran's John Taylor at this lively event.