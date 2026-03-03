'Peaky Blinders' movie is coming to Netflix: Details here Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Peaky Blinders fans, it's official—Cillian Murphy is back as Tommy Shelby in the new film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The movie is set to premiere in Birmingham and brings 1940s wartime drama to the big screen.

You can catch it in select cinemas from March 6 or stream it on Netflix starting March 20.