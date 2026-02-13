'Peaky Blinders' movie release date announced! Here's 1st look

Cast, crew, and filming details

You can catch the movie first in theaters or stream it later on Netflix.

Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the cast features Cillian Murphy alongside familiar faces like Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham. Newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan are also joining the lineup.

Filming began on 30 September 2024, taking place in Digbeth and across the West Midlands.