'Peaky Blinders' movie release date announced! Here's 1st look
Peaky Blinders fans, get ready—Tommy Shelby is back!
The new film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, arrives in select theaters on March 6, 2026, and streams globally on Netflix from March 20.
Set during World War II in Birmingham, the story picks up with Tommy (Cillian Murphy) returning from exile to face his past and look out for his family.
Cast, crew, and filming details
You can catch the movie first in theaters or stream it later on Netflix.
Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the cast features Cillian Murphy alongside familiar faces like Sophie Rundle and Stephen Graham. Newcomers Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Jay Lycurgo, and Barry Keoghan are also joining the lineup.
Filming began on 30 September 2024, taking place in Digbeth and across the West Midlands.