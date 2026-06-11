'Peaky Blinders' sequel casts Hill while Shelby sons rebuild Birmingham
Big news for Peaky Blinders fans: Conleth Hill (yep, Varys from Game of Thrones) is joining the sequel as the tough leader of the rival Keeler family.
The story is shifting to Tommy Shelby's sons, Duke and Charles, played by Jamie Bell and Charlie Heaton, as they try to rebuild Birmingham after World War II.
Expect at least two seasons packed with new drama.
New cast now filming 'Peaky Blinders'
There are plenty of new faces: Daniel Monks steps in as Detective Inspector Bell, plus Lucie Shorthouse, Samuel Bottomley, and Arturo Muselli join in mystery roles.
Old favorites Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs) and Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong) are back too.
Filming is happening now in Birmingham, with the BBC airing it in the UK and iPlayer in the UK and Netflix streaming worldwide.
No release date yet, but anticipation is high!