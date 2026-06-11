'Peaky Blinders' sequel casts Hill while Shelby sons rebuild Birmingham

New cast now filming 'Peaky Blinders'

There are plenty of new faces: Daniel Monks steps in as Detective Inspector Bell, plus Lucie Shorthouse, Samuel Bottomley, and Arturo Muselli join in mystery roles.

Old favorites Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs) and Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong) are back too.

Filming is happening now in Birmingham, with the BBC airing it in the UK and iPlayer in the UK and Netflix streaming worldwide.

No release date yet, but anticipation is high!