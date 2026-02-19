'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer out! Here's the cast
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, giving us a first look at Tommy Shelby's final chapter.
After years away, Tommy returns to find his son Duke (Barry Keoghan) leading the gang, with Ada warning that Duke's style feels like a throwback to 1919.
New faces join in—Rebecca Ferguson as Kaulo, who digs into Tommy's past, and Tim Roth as Beckett, bringing fresh political trouble.
More on the film and its release
This film wraps up the Peaky Blinders story instead of another season—creator Steven Knight said the film's emotional core is the relationship between Tommy and Duke, and the pandemic led to skipping series 7 and going straight to a film.
Set in 1940 during WWII, it promises an emotional sendoff for fans.
Catch it in theaters March 6 or streaming on Netflix from March 20!