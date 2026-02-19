'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer out! Here's the cast

More on the film and its release

This film wraps up the Peaky Blinders story instead of another season—creator Steven Knight said the film's emotional core is the relationship between Tommy and Duke, and the pandemic led to skipping series 7 and going straight to a film.

Set in 1940 during WWII, it promises an emotional sendoff for fans.

Catch it in theaters March 6 or streaming on Netflix from March 20!