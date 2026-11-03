Pearl Academy dean urges AI labeling after deepfakes targeted actors
Entertainment
After deepfake videos targeted actors Janhvi Kapoor and Keerthy Suresh, visual effects expert and the dean of communications, film and gaming at Pearl Academy CB Arun Kumar is urging stricter rules to curb artificial intelligence (AI) misuse.
He believes there should be stricter laws that mandate clear, bold labeling of AI content and wants social media platforms to label AI-generated content so people can spot fakes more easily.
Kumar urges artists to learn AI
Kumar also pointed out that fake content has been around since the days of Photoshop, but AI makes it easier to spread.
He encourages digital artists to adapt by learning AI tools instead of fearing them, saying this will help them stay relevant as the industry keeps evolving.