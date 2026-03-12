Pearl V Puri in talks for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' reboot Entertainment Mar 12, 2026

Pearl V Puri is in talks to play a key role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the reboot of the classic TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

He could step in as Ansh Gujral's son, a new twist on a character from the original series.

The team first reached out to Akashdeep Saigal (the original Ansh), but since that didn't work out, they're now considering both Puri and Priyank Sharma for this important part.