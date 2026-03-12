Pearl V Puri in talks for 'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' reboot
Entertainment
Pearl V Puri is in talks to play a key role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the reboot of the classic TV show produced by Ekta Kapoor.
He could step in as Ansh Gujral's son, a new twist on a character from the original series.
The team first reached out to Akashdeep Saigal (the original Ansh), but since that didn't work out, they're now considering both Puri and Priyank Sharma for this important part.
Potential return to TV for Puri
This casting buzz is exciting for fans of Indian TV dramas and anyone who grew up with Kyunki.
For younger viewers, it's also a chance to see fresh faces take on iconic roles, plus, if Puri lands the part, it'll mark his return to television after Brahmarakshas 2 and his recent Bollywood debut with Yaariyan 2.