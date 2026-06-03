Ram Charan's 'Peddi' collects ₹15cr in pre-sales

The much-anticipated sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor , is set to hit theaters on Thursday, June 4. The film has reportedly grossed $1.2 million (around ₹10 crore) in pre-sales in the US. In India, per Sacnilk, the Telugu movie has collected ₹9.29 crore gross, which goes to ₹15.4 crore when block seats are included. However, it still lags behind Charan's previous offering Game Changer which had a gross of ₹26.8 crore during advance bookings.

Comparison 'Peddi' lags behind 'Game Changer's collection While Game Changer had a Day 1 opening of ₹51 crore net and ₹61.09 crore gross in India, Peddi has only managed to collect ₹9 crore gross in advance bookings in India so far. The film's US distributor, Prathyangira Cinemas, confirmed that it has collected $1.2 million from pre-sales for its premiere in North America. It releases there on Wednesday. Combining the overseas haul, Peddi has already grossed around ₹20 crore worldwide but still trails behind Game Changer's India collection.

Booking challenges Delayed bookings in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh affect collections Despite receiving permission from the Andhra Pradesh government to hike ticket prices at multiplexes and single screens for a week from June 4, Peddi's bookings were delayed. The same permission was granted by the Telangana government at the last minute, with bookings only opening on Wednesday. As of now, all PVR Inox theaters have not listed bookings for Peddi as details are still being finalized.

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