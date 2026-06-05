Historic! Ram Charan's 'Peddi' crosses ₹100cr globally on Day 1

The Telugu film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor , has taken the box office by storm. The movie, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, raked in a net collection of ₹51 crore on its first day (Thursday) across 12,412 shows in India, with an overall occupancy of 45.5%, according to Sacnilk. This figure doesn't include the paid previews (on Wednesday) that added another ₹18.5 crore to its earnings!

Occupancy details 'Peddi' dominates the Telugu market The film's standout figure is its 68% occupancy rate in Telugu across 6,944 shows on its first day. This high occupancy indicates a demand that extends beyond just the core fan base into general audience territory. In contrast, the Hindi numbers are comparatively modest, with ₹3 crore from 4,333 shows at 16% occupancy. Despite this, the wide distribution of Hindi shows suggests serious nationwide reach for Peddi.

Comparison 'Peddi' v/s 'Game Changer' When compared to Charan's last solo release, Game Changer, Peddi has outperformed it. Game Changer collected ₹51 crore net on Day 1 across 17,753 shows with a total India gross of ₹61.09 crore. In contrast, Peddi achieved a higher total India gross of ₹82.49 crore and a net collection of ₹69.5 crore by combining both days' earnings. The film also made ₹30cr overseas on its opening day, taking the worldwide gross to an impressive ₹112.49cr!

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